Broadway Shows Will Not Perform At PPAC From January Through June 2021

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), announced today via a brief PPAC video that due to the national touring industry's decision to reset national tours and schedules this winter through the late fall of 2021, PPAC will not be presenting national Broadway tours or any Broadway shows from this January through June 2021 as previously announced. PPAC was originally scheduled to begin its 2020/2021 Broadway Season in January of 2021.



"PPAC is currently working on a revised Broadway schedule which is expected to run from the late fall of 2021 through the middle of 2022. We will share a new schedule for the 2021/2022 Broadway Season as soon as we are able," Singleton said.



The informational video features additional insight from industry insiders Sue Frost, producer of COME FROM AWAY, and Meredith Blair, president of The Booking Group, concerning the numerous elements the industry must consider while planning the relaunch of national tours. The video can be viewed here



All current subscribers for the 2020/2021 Broadway season will retain their subscription seats for the 2021/2022 Broadway Season, and all subscription payments remain secure. PPAC has created a guide to address frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the changes to their 2020/2021 Season.



Subscribers and patrons may direct additional questions to the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org. Special Box Office Hours for Wednesday, November 18 - Friday, November 20 are 10A to 5P. Regular Box Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P; the Box Office window is closed until further notice.



PPAC acknowledges and thanks their sponsors for their continued support: Broadway Series sponsor Taco/The White Family Foundation, Broadway Media Sponsor WPRI 12, Encore Series Media Sponsor Cox Media, Family Night Sponsor BankNewport, and Family Night Media Sponsors ABC 6 and Coast 93.3.

