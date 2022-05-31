BWW Review: Radiant NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 At Wilbury Theatre Group

When Dave Malloy's NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 closed on Broadway in late 2017, fans of the show (myself included) lamented when, or if, it would be possible to see any iteration of this show again. Thanks to the Wilbury Theatre Group, our hopes have been answered! Known for its eclectic score, ranging through music styles from electronic dance music to folk, GREAT COMET featured a 360 degree, interactive experience no matter where one sat in the theatre. And, with a cast who could act, sing, and play instruments, it seemed unlikely that the show would ever have legs in a regional setting. Fortunately, the Wilbury Theatre Group is more than up to the challenge.

Based on a 70 page slice of Leo Tolstoy's tome War and Peace, GREAT COMET (with book, music, and lyrics by Malloy) tells a significant piece of the plot involving many of the novel's main characters. In it, Natasha and her cousin Sonya visit Natasha's godmother Marya in Moscow. Natasha is passing time while her fiancé, Prince Andrei, is off fighting against the French, and its unknown if or when he will return. A chance encounter with the handsome (and secretly married) Anatole turns into something more sinister when a relationship between him and Natasha is egged on by the former's morally questionable Hélène. After a rash decision, Natasha's position in society and entire future are ruined. Her only hope appears to be with the gentle Pierre, a lonely outsider whose love and compassion may be the key to redemption for them both. While reading War and Peace is highly recommended by this reviewer, familiarity with the novel is not necessary to fully grasp and enjoy the musical.

The Wilbury Theatre Group makes great use of their new space in the WaterFire Arts Center. Each section of seating affords one a different experience, as scenes take place everywhere - sometimes at one end of the stage, sometimes in the center, and sometimes in the catwalks above. While the space itself is fairly large, allowing the cast to be almost anywhere, you're close enough to the action to feel especially pulled into the story, even in its quieter moments.

The light design, by Andy Russ, is a key component to many moments in the musical. From the use of color during the avant garde opera scene to the titular comet that appears at the show's end, the lighting is a critical technical element that cannot be ignored.

Meanwhile, the Wilbury's cast boasts many excellent performances. Kayla Shimizu is an absolute delight as Natasha, beautifully sung and capturing the character's journey from wide-eyed innocence early in Act I, to the grave acknowledgement of her actions by the show's end. As Natasha's cousin, Sonya can be a tricky role to make stand out, but Madeleine Barker accomplishes that here. Not only does she have excellent rapport with Natasha during their scenes together, but is very affecting in her second act solo, "Sonya Alone." Rodney Witherspoon's Pierre is grounded, a solid foil to the show's more ostentatious male characters. This quality truly shines through at the tail end, during his final scene with Natasha and when the comet finally appears, during "The Great Comet of 1812." Enough praise cannot be given to Gunnar Manchester as Anatole. His manner, physical presence, and voice are perfect for the role, and every scene he appears in is a joy to watch. And yes, for anyone familiar with the score, he does indeed leave on a (very) high note, literally. Finally, Old Prince Bolkonsky, as portrayed by Jason Quinn, combines just the right amount of silliness and menace to the role.

A brief mention must also be made of the band, who are often joined by members of the ensemble and/or main cast members on their own instruments. Playing every kind of instrument, from an accordion to a washboard, everyone does an excellent job coming together to play the very wide range of music types that are performed throughout the show. Teddy Lytle, who spends much of the show as part of the band, also steps in during Act II for a fun and rambunctious scene as the raucous troika driver, Balaga.

Wilbury Theatre Company's NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 is a unique and unforgettable theatrical experience, and their charming production is not to be missed.

NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, directed by Josh Short, runs through June 19th, 2022 at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley Street, Providence. All attendees must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 (at least 14 days have passed since the final dose), or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken in the prior 72-hours, or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken in the prior 6-hours. Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees must also wear masks over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue. A portion of all ticket sales from this production will be donated to support ongoing relief efforts in Ukraine.

Pictured: Kayla Shimizu (Natasha) & Rodney Witherspoon II (Pierre). Photo by Erin X. Smithers.