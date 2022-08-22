Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway to Bring THE LINDA RONSTADT SONGBOOK to The Greenwich Odeum in September

this show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt's iconic songs from her Stone Poney Days like "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop/rock classics.

Aug. 22, 2022  

Ann Hampton Callaway - The Linda Ronstadt Songbook - will come to The Greenwich Odeum (59 Main St, East Greenwich, RI) - Friday, September 16, 2022 8:00 PM.

"It makes me feel good to know someone of Ann Hampton Callaway's caliber is singing these wonderful songs." - Linda Ronstadt

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. On the heels on Ann's symphonic/PAC triumph, The Streisand Songbook, this show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt's iconic songs from her Stone Poney Days like "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop/rock classics like "You're No Good," and "Desperado" to unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like "What's New" and "Am I Blue," to her iconic duets which Callaway will perform with her brilliant MD, Billy Stritch. Adding to the electrifying sound is Martin Wind on bass, Tim Horner on drums, and Linda's long time guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann. Romantic, rousing, and joyous, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook promises to be the perfect night of music.

Get tickets here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192577®id=79&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenwichodeum.com%2F2021%2F03%2F11%2Fann-hampton-callaway?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ann Hampton Callaway

is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD", performing the standard "Come Rain or Come Shine" and recorded "Isn't It Romantic?" and "The Nearness of You" for Wayne Wong's "LAST HOLIDAY", starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical "THE MAN WHO SAVED PARIS" starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song "Pourquoi" in the soundtrack of "BLIND" starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theater World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.


