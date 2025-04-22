AMERICA To Perform Live At Providence Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The iconic multi-platinum-selling group AMERICA is celebrating their 55th anniversary with the “Encore Tour 2025.” The tour, which launched on March 8, will make a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Saturday, October 18 at 7P.

Known for their timeless magic and powerful performances, the Grammy Award-winning perennial classic-rock favorite will draw on their deep catalog of hits, including signature song “A Horse With No Name,” which topped Billboard 's Hot 100 in 1972.

On their way to becoming a global household name, AMERICA found themselves exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known songs, which include "I Need You," "Ventura Highway," "Don't Cross The River," "Tin Man," "Lonely People" and "Sister Golden Hair," were cornerstones of 1970's Top 40 and FM rock radio. Yet beyond their impressive catalog of hits, listeners would discover there was always much more to AMERICA than surface perceptions. Their unique fusion of melodic pop rock and folk-jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and impressionistic lyric imagery created an intriguing contrast with their more traditional country-rock leanings and highly personal lyrics.

AMERICA's albums -- six certified gold and/or platinum, with their first greatest hits collection, History, achieving quadruple platinum status -- displayed a fuller range of the trio's talents than did their singles. Their material spanned an impressive creative spectrum; ranging from effects-laden rockers to oddball medleys to soul-bearing ballads, AMERICA displayed a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles as wide-open as the great American plains.

Enjoying massive success early in their career, AMERICA proved their musical prowess amidst the excess, craziness and chaos of the 70's. The trio won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972 and began working with George Martin and Geoff Emerick in 1974. This successful team went on to record seven albums and several Top Ten hits, including "Tin Man," "Sister Golden Hair" and "Lonely People."

Their growth as singers, songwriters and musicians has continued into the present day as illustrated by landmark releases such as 2000's Highway three-disc box set, 2002's Holiday Harmony , an album comprised of seasonal classics and live showcases, 2007's Here & Now, 2009's Live In Concert: Wildwood Springs , 2011's Back Pages and 2015's Lost And Found and America: Archives Vol. 1.

In 2020, the band released their ultimate eight-disc anniversary box set, Half Century (America Records), and streamed their concert special America - Live at the London Palladium for the very first time (it is commercially available as a DVD and CD). 2020 also saw the release of the book America, the Band, An Authorized Biography by journalist Jude Warne. She weaves original interviews with the band and many others into a dynamic cultural history of AMERICA , the band, and America, the nation. Billy Bob Thornton wrote the foreword.

As further testament to the band's staying power and influence, AMERICA's recordings have been licensed for a multitude of placements in films (including American Hustle, The Nice Guys, The Last Unicorn and Girl Most Likely), television shows (among them The Sopranos, Friends, Breaking Bad and Saturday Night Live ) and video games (including Grand Theft Auto).

From their formative years, AMERICA has demonstrated an exceptional ability to transcend cultural boundaries through their uplifting music and positive messages. Embracing a rainbow of divergent cultures, AMERICA 's fanbase continue to grow, comprising a loyal legion of first, second and third generation fans, all bearing testament to the group's enduring appeal.

Tickets for AMERICA go on sale this Friday, April 25 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P; Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Tickets start at $64.75; ticket prices are inclusive of all applicable fees and are subject to change without notice.

