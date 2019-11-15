William Henry Curry, Former Conductor of the North Carolina Symphony to Give Post-Show Lecture after CAMELOT

William Henry Curry, former conductor for the NC Symphony, will be giving a post-show lecture after Burning Coal's performance of Camelot on Sunday, December 15th at 2 pm. Curry is an expert on musical theatre history and will be discussing Camelot's prominent themes as well as the background of Lerner and Lowe's classic musical. The lecture is free to anyone holding a ticket to that date's performance. Show tickets: $25.00, $20 Seniors (65+) and $15 Students, Teachers or Active Military. Student Rush tickets at curtain (pending availability) for $5.00 at curtain. Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001. The production will run at Burning Coal December 5 - 22 (see below for additional details).

William Henry Curry is a composer, professor and conductor. He is currently the Music Director and Conductor of the Durham Symphony. For twenty years, Maestro Curry was the Resident Conductor and Summerfest Artistic Director for the North Carolina Symphony. He came to the North Carolina Symphony by way of New Orleans where he served as Resident Conductor of the New Orleans Symphony. Curry was a conducting major at the Oberlin Conservatory and took his first professional position as Assistant Conductor with the Richmond Chamber Orchestra and the Richmond Symphony Orchestra.( 1975-1977) He went on to serve as Resident Conductor both with the Baltimore Symphony (1978-1983) and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra (1983-1985) and was the Associate Conductor of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra ( 1983-1988). Maestro Curry is the first and only African-American ever to be Music Director of a symphony orchestra in the southern United States. He has guest conducted many of the world's greatest orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, and Los Angeles Philharmonic. Maestro Curry was nominated for a Grammy and is the only person who has ever been the unanimous winner of the Leopold Stokowski Conducting Competition at Carnegie Hall. He was the recipient of the Raleigh Medal of Arts in 2016 for his "extraordinary achievement in the Arts". William Henry Curry credits his successful career to a great love and respect for music.

Camelot is about King Arthur, the young King who stumbles onto the throne of England during the dark ages and attempts to make of his society a better place. He is aided in his quest by his beloved Queen, Guenevere, the virtuous and fierce Lancelot, King Pellinore, a wild man who has spent years in the woods, hunting for a dragon to slay, Merlyn the Magician and the Knights of the Round Table.

Burning Coal Theatre Company is proud to present Camelot by Lerner and Loewe, the classic musical adaptation of TH White's The Once and Future King. The play will run December 5 - 22, 2019 (Performances will run December 5 - 7, 12 - 14 and 19 - 21 at 7:30 pm and December 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 2 pm at Burning Coal Theatre's Murphey School Auditorium, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604.





