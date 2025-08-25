WEST SIDE STORY, GYPSY and More Set for Opera House Theatre Company 41st Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Opera House Theatre Company has announced its highly anticipated 41st Season at Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, featuring a dynamic lineup of Broadway favorites, American classics, and bold new works. Following a milestone 40th Anniversary Season, Opera House continues its mission to produce exceptional theatre that entertains, inspires, and enriches the Wilmington community.

"After celebrating a remarkable 40th season, we are thrilled to look ahead to a year of productions that showcase the extraordinary talent and passion of our artists, musicians, backstage crew, technicians, volunteers, patrons, subscribers, and supporters," said Artistic Director Justin Smith. "This community makes it possible for Opera House to thrive, and our 41st Season is a celebration of that spirit."

Returning subscribers may renew their subscriptions beginning Tuesday, September 2. New subscriptions open Wednesday, October 1, with general public sales to follow in November. Ticket packages for the New Year's Eve Gala featuring Rock of Ages are on sale now at www.OperaHouseTheatreCompany.org.

2026 Season Lineup

Rock of Ages

December 31, 2025 – January 11, 2026

Directed by Morganna Bridgers with music direction by Chiaki Ito, Rock of Ages kicks off the new season with a New Year’s Eve Gala performance. Bursting with 80s rock anthems and high-energy spectacle, the jukebox hit promises a party atmosphere from curtain up to curtain call.

To Kill a Mockingbird

February 19 – March 1, 2026

Justin Smith directs Harper Lee’s timeless classic with acclaimed actor Cullen Moss (Outer Banks, One Tree Hill) starring as Atticus Finch. A powerful drama of justice and compassion, Mockingbird remains one of the most enduring works of American theatre.

The Wild Party

May 14 – 24, 2026

Andrew Lippa’s sultry, jazz-fueled musical will be staged in The Red Box, Thalian Hall’s new immersive performance space. Directed by Kendra Goehring with music direction by Brian Whitted, this daring 1920s tale of passion and betrayal promises an intimate and electrifying experience.

Gypsy

June 18 – 28, 2026

Long hailed as the greatest American musical, Gypsy comes to Thalian Hall with direction by Jenny Latimer, music direction by Brian Whitted, and choreography by Bradley Barefoot. A story of ambition, family, and show business, Gypsy includes Broadway standards like Everything’s Coming Up Roses and Let Me Entertain You.

Crazy for You

July 16 – 26, 2026

Ron Chisholm directs and choreographs this Gershwin spectacular featuring comedy, romance, and dazzling tap numbers. Beloved songs like I Got Rhythm and Embraceable You anchor this joyous summer production.

West Side Story

August 13 – 23, 2026

Closing the season is Bernstein and Sondheim’s groundbreaking West Side Story. Directed by Shane Fernando with music direction by Brian Whitted and choreography by Carson Hobbs, the timeless retelling of Romeo and Juliet brings unforgettable music and Robbins-inspired dance back to Thalian Hall.

All productions will be staged on Thalian Hall’s main stage, except The Wild Party, which inaugurates performances in the new Red Box venue dedicated to immersive works.

For tickets, season updates, and behind-the-scenes content, visit www.OperaHouseTheatreCompany.org and follow @operahouse.nc on Instagram and TikTok. Patrons are encouraged to join the Opera House newsletter for the latest announcements.