WE LIFT EACH OTHER Film Featuring Black Box Dance Theatre to Premiere in November

In celebration of Veterans Day, Tony Award-winning producer Mara Isaacs and Arts Impact Collaborative will premiere of We Lift Each Other, a documentary film featuring North Carolina-based modern dance company Black Box Dance Theatre and their work with Veterans. Part of the anthology film series I Feel Myself to Be Part of Something and directed by Lou Pepe & Keith Fulton, the film will premiere on Monday, November 10th in Asheville, North Carolina.

We Lift Each Other is a story about North Carolina veterans, including participants from a Veteran Treatment Court—men and women navigating recovery from PTSD, addiction, and the visible and invisible wounds of military service. The film documents Black Box Dance Theatre's work with veterans, giving them the courage to step into a creative process that fosters trust, healing, and resilience.

The film will have its Community First premiere on Monday, November 10th at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Asheville, North Carolina. A special screening at AB Tech Community College will also take place on Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, ahead of being available, along with the other films in the anthology, for free community screenings at local arts organizations and community centers throughout the country. Community partners will also receive a screening guide and handbook to help spur local engagement, dialogue, and support.

We Lift Each Other is part of the groundbreaking anthology series I Feel Myself To Be Part of Something, a five-film docuseries that explores the impact of the arts in America. The films follow five distinct American communities and take viewers on a journey across the country, highlighting a range of art forms, communities, and programs to capture a rich and vibrant portrait of the essential role the arts play in our lives. The anthology launched with The Feeling of Home, set in White Sulphur Springs, MT, and will also include upcoming 2026 releases set in Española, Oakland, and Chicago respectively. Each film will premiere through a groundbreaking Community First Distribution Model—prioritizing screenings in the very communities where the stories were filmed.