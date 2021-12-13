Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards; Burning Coal Theatre's UNTIL THE FLOOD Leads Best Streaming Play!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jose Rondon Jr. - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 60%

Maggie Hatfield - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 40%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Allison - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 37%

Kishara McKnight - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 22%

Victoria J. Bender - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 13%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Alease Timbers - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 47%

Tim Seib - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 16%

Lormarev Jones - BEEHIVE - Raleigh Little Theatre 13%

Best Direction Of A Play

Aurelia Belfield - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 39%

Dustin Britt - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 19%

Patrick Torres - THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 12%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Patrick Torres - A NUMBER - Raleigh Little Theatre 37%

Charlie Brady - LIVING ROOM LIVE! - Theatre Raleigh 24%

Charlie Brady - SIPS & SCRIPTS NEW WORKS FESTIVAL - Capital Arts Theater Guild 20%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Charlie Brady - OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 38%

David Ray - FOREVER - Burning Coal Theatre 24%

Tres Bruce - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 23%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charlie Raschke - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 45%

Jeremy Diamond - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 29%

Samuel Rushen - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

Allison Podlogar - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 36%

Huck Borden - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 16%

Averi Zimmermann - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Best Performer In A Play

Kyma Lassiter - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Lilly Nelson - GIRLS AND BOYS - Burning Coal Theatre 13%

Simon Kaplan - MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Byron Jennings - UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 27%

Dustin Britt - ANTIGONE - Clark Collaboration 18%

Mindy Sterling - YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 17%

Best Play

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 42%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 15%

THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Raleigh Little Theatre 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 52%

MARAT/SADE - St. John's MCC 23%

INTO THE BREECHES - Theatre Raleigh 14%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Bernier - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 34%

Becca Johnson - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 25%

Becca Johnson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - North Carolina Theatre 14%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Alexander Collins - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 31%

Nikolas Parnell - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Burning Coal Theatre 21%

Eric Alexander Collins - FUN HOME - Theatre Raleigh 18%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CAN'T HELP FALLING IN LOVE - Temple Theatre Company 52%

OH, WHAT A NIGHT! - Theatre Raleigh 27%

CAROLINA COUNTRY CABARET - Temple Theatre Company 13%

Best Streaming Play

UNTIL THE FLOOD - Burning Coal Theatre 26%

YES, VIRGINIA - Judson Theatre Company 19%

ANTIGONE - Clark Collaborations 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordan Watson - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 29%

Addison Long - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 26%

Ty Shull - EMMA: THE POP MUSICAL - Temple Theatre Company 10%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lakeisha Coffey - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 31%

Sai Graham - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 12%

Lauren Foster Lee - PEACE OF CLAY - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Raleigh Little Theatre 52%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - PlayMakers Repertory Company 31%

I AND YOU - Burning Coal Theatre 17%