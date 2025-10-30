Video: Amaya White Sings 'Waiting for Life' from ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Theatre Raleigh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Amaya White sing 'Waiting for Life' from Theatre Raleigh's Once On This Island accompanied by Brian Whitted. The production runs November 12th through November 23rd, 2025.

Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, the musical tells the story of a girl rescued from a disastrous storm by four gods, and begins this breathtaking story of Black joy and sorrow, the aftermath of colonization and isolation and the triumph of love against all forces. The musical was written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and debuted on Broadway in 1990; its 2017 production won a Tony Award for Best Revival.

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company recognized for its high-caliber musicals, dramas and concert series featuring Broadway stars and exceptional local talent. "Once on This Island" is no different. Amaya White will play Ti Moune, the peasant girl rescued from the storm by four gods—Asaka, Mother of the Earth; Agwé, god of Water; Erzulie, goddess of Love; and Papa Ge, demon of Death. White was a national tour cast member in "Six," the hit Broadway musical about Henry VIII's six wives. Playing opposite White is Lucas Hinds Babcock, who plays Ti Moune's love interest, Daniel. Babcock played the roles of Laurens and Phillip in the national tour of "Hamilton."

Among the North Carolina-based cast members are Gerard M. Williams, a Durham native, as Ti Moune’s adoptive father, Tonton Julian. Williams has appeared in the national tours of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, My Fair Lady, and The Color Purple. Tara Lashan Clinkscales plays the goddess Asaka. Theatre Raleigh audiences will remember her as Nurse Norma in Waitress, and she also appeared in the off-Broadway production of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Twelve-year-old Asali Smith of Raleigh portrays Little Ti Moune, following her recent performance in Theatre Raleigh ACT’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The remaining cast includes Shayla Brielle G. as the goddess Erzulie, Natasha Gore as Mama Euralie, Sai Graham as Armand, Anne-Sophie Hill as Andrea, Parris Lewis as Papa Ge, Okisha Reneé Wells as Agwe, Clayton Mack III as Little Boy, and Jarreau Foster Rhyne as Little Girl. The swings are Anaiya Adwaters and Kaleb Bell.

The creative team includes Director Christopher D. Betts, Choreographer Taylor Mackenzie Smith, Music Director Brian Whitted, Scenic and Costume Designer Stephanie Bahniuk, Sound Designer Cameron Fitzpatrick, Property Designer Lora McIntosh, Lighting Designer Jeremy Diamond, Hair and Wig Designer Tenel Dorsey, Associate Director Ashley Coia, Production Stage Manager LaNeisha Brown Farrar and Assistant Stage Manager Caroline 'ODee' O'Dekirk.