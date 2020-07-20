Theatre Raleigh to be Spotlighted on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Theatre Raleigh will be spotlighted on the acclaimed series Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley. The "take over" will be hosted by Producing Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy Brady.

"I am beyond grateful to my pal Seth Rudetsky for giving me the opportunity to introduce to a larger national audience the wonderful work we are creating at Theatre Raleigh. Stars in the House is a fundraising platform - and we look forward to putting the 'fun' in fundraising! We will be digging up incredible performances from our video archives from Broadway stars who have graced our boards!" says Lauren Kennedy Brady." Adding, "And I can't wait to share some exciting talent from our region - Kate McMillan, Gerard Williams and Yolanda Rabun who will be singing LIVE on the broadcast."

About Stars in the House:

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and theatres across the world closing their curtains indefinitely, SiriusXM host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley have created Stars in the House, a daily live streamed series to support The Actors Fund and its services.

With new shows airing daily at 2 PM ET and 8 PM ET, Stars in the House is a combination of music, community, and education (from CBS Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook) located on the Actors Fund YouTube Channel. With musical performances by stars remotely from their home and conversations with Seth and James between each tune, viewers can also donate to the charity and interact with the guests in real time. Stars in the House raised over $50,000 in the first four days of airing. Guests include Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Lithgow, Jason Alexander, Kristen Chenoweth as well as couples confined together like Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Frozen composers Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, writers Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, and many more. Stars in the House plans to stream daily until Broadway re-opens.

Performance will be on Stars in the House YouTube Channel Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrPHqUNhtfRMWQ2Ej8Fxeg

Theatre Raleigh asks that attendees consider giving a $25 donation at: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/donate/?dfId=a0n61000005itCbAAI

