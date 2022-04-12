Theatre Raleigh Announces Cast For FOREVER PLAID

Theatre Raleigh has announced the casting for their upcoming production of Forever Plaid, and that single tickets are now on sale! The first production for their 2022 Main Stage Season opens on May 11th, and plays through the 22nd. Forever Plaid will play in the Lobby Performance Space that audiences enjoyed during Theatre Raleigh's Holiday Cabaret!



Forever Plaid has a cast of four performers who make up the quartet, "Plaids". Tedd Szeto makes his Theatre Raleigh mainstage debut in the role of Smudge. Szeto was seen in the staged reading of The Mis-Education of America (Yellow) held at Theatre Raleigh last year, and recently was seen in Young Frankenstein (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein) and Side by Side by Sondheim at NRACT.



David Robbins (Original Chicago Cast of Spamilton: An American Parody) returns to the Theatre Raleigh stage in the role of Francis. Robbins was last seen on the Theatre Raleigh stage in the role of Mr. Bones in The Scottsboro Boys. Audiences may remember Andrew Wade from Temple Theatre's production of Ghost. An NC transplant performer and educator, Wade joins Theatre Raleigh in the role of Sparky.



Mathew Fairlee (Off-Broadway: The Boys From Syracuse and Medicine the Musical) makes his Theatre Raleigh Debut as Jinx. Theatre Raleigh fans might find Fairlee familiar, as his identical twin brother, Ian Fairlee, starred in the Theatre Raleigh production of Million Dollar Quartet in 2016.



Theatre Raleigh also welcomes musical theatre veteran, Stephanie Pope (Broadway: Pippin and Chicago) as the director of this production. Pope has over 35 years of professional theatre experience, and was last in the Triangle in 2019 when she played Tonya North Carolina Theatre's production of Mamma Mia!.



"I'm thrilled to be bringing this joyfully re-imagined production of Forever Plaid to Theatre Raleigh," Said Pope. "Filled with tight harmonies and timeless classics from the 50's and 60's, this show will surely lift your spirits!"

Since the announcement of their season in January, Theatre Raleigh has only had season subscriptions on sale, but now single tickets can be purchased for individual shows! Season subscriptions will also remain available until the final performance of Forever Plaid on May 22nd.



Forever Plaid celebrates the delightfully goofy reincarnation of four male singers killed in a car crash on the way to their first big concert and now, miraculously, revived for a plaid-fabulous time for audiences everywhere.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theatreraleigh.com.