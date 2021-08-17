Taylor Tomlinson's DEAL WITH IT TOUR Adds Additional Show at Meymandi Concert Hall

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's perspective possesses a degree of wisdom that's typically earned with age. Named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30, fans got a healthy dose of that wisdom when her first-ever, hour-long special, "Quarter-Life Crisis," debuted on Netflix in March 2020 just as the world entered into a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Now after a year off the road, Tomlinson is set to return to the stage with her new Deal With It Tour.

Due to demand, a late show for her Raleigh performance at Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts has been added at 9:30 pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 20th at 10:00 am. Tickets are available at the Duke Energy Center box office, ticketmaster.com, and 1-800-982-2787.

One of the youngest comedians to headline theaters in decades, joining the likes of Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle, Tomlinson says of the new tour, "This hour is definitely darker and more personal - 'Quarter Life Crisis' was about being frustrated with where you're at in life and this new material is about taking a hard look at who you are and how you got that way."

Tomlinson spent much of 2019 filling clubs across the country on her own headlining tour and in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow her fan base with the seven-city, 19 show The Codependent Tour, her first co-headlining tour with fellow comedian Whitney Cummings. The socially distanced, outdoor performances kicked off in Philadelphia with 5 shows and that initial success led to the addition of 14 more shows in six different cities.



Her Netflix special was the culmination of years of writing and performing, and it showed. The set was a masterful display of deft timing, crowd connection, physicality, and smarts. The special went on to be named "Best of 2020" by New York Times, Decider, Paste and more. And Vulture's "comedian you should and will know" is just getting started!

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, visit ttomcomedy.com or follow her on Facebook @TaylorTomlinsonComedy and on Instagram and Twitter @taylortomlinson.

