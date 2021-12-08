TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Premieres at DPAC in August

Tickets for the history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD will go on sale this Thursday, December 8th at 10:00 AM for the premiere engagement at DPAC August 2-7, 2022. Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Barlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to DPAC as part of a multi-year national tour across North America.

Emmy Award Winning icon Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour. Additional casting will be announced later.

Tickets start at $35 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and are on sale Thursday at 10:00 AM:

DPAC is proud to offer Durham residents exclusive access to $15 - $20 + taxes tickets for select reserved seats to TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD. These tickets must be purchased in person at the Blue Cross NC - Ticket Center at DPAC, and Durham residents should ask for DPAC for All tickets to access this special offer. These tickets are available until one month before each event, while supplies last.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history and has broken its own box office record for highest weekly gross eight times over at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway. On February 26, 2020, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at The World's Most Famous Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students. This event marked the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The Broadway production resumed performances on October 5, 2021, at the Shubert Theatre starring Jeff Daniels and Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger. A production will begin performances in London's West End at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, 2022, starring Rafe Spall.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The National Tour is produced by Barry Diller and NETworks Presentations.