Seed Art Share Presents TREASURE ISLAND Next Month

Seed Art Share will present Treasure Island. Adapted by Sue Scarborough from the classic adventure tale by Robert Louis Stephenson, the play follows young Jane Hawkins who is following a pirate map in search of treasure. The quest has adventure, danger and discovery as it travels from the coast of England to Treasure Island and back - on ship and over land.

The rollicking, swashbuckling, play performed by people and puppets, is told through the lens of the grown-up heroine of the adventure.

The production features different types of puppets and sets. Audiences are able to explore Raleigh's beautiful Joslin Garden while they follow the action and characters to The Admiral Benbow Inn, The Squire's Study, and on board the Hispaniola. The production involves voluntary audience participation and is appropriate for patrons ages 6+.

The creative team features actors: Susan Hager, Dominic Pitocco, and Daniel Ryder.

Performance Information