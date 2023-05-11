Second Show Added For HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE At DPAC January 2024

For the first time in Durham, audiences will experience a live symphony orchestra performing John Williams' music to the entire first film live.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 1 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend Photo 2 Kathleen Turner to Headline PlayMakers Repertory Company's Gala Event This Weekend
Single Tickets On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW Photo 3 Single Tickets On Sale For Theatre Raleigh's THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW
Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Photo 4 Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards

Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards

DPAC announced today that a second show has been added on Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 PM for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

The concert will feature a live symphony orchestra performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing a live symphony orchestra perform John Williams' unforgettable score live. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM EST at DPACnc.com

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling 'live' chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

35th Parallel Productions Presents AINT DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By So You Th Photo
35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr

35th PARALLEL PRODUCTIONS has announced that AIN'T DONE BAD will return to the REN in Orlando, Florida for seven encore presentations as part of the BYOV program at the 2023 Orlando Fringe Festival, Tuesday, May 22-Sunday, May 28.

Review: MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Thrilling Spectacle Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Thrilling Spectacle

The cast of the musical Moulin Rouge! has a difficult task. The beloved 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann has achieved near-cult status. Its cast included Ewan McGregor, Nicole Kidman, and Jim Broadbent, all at the top of their game. A musical based on a film so iconic has a lot to live up to.

Finalists Announced for DPACS TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolinas High School Mu Photo
Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards

​​​​​​​DPAC has announce the finalists for Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards, that will take place on May 18th, 2023 at 7:30 PM with host, Clay Aiken and special guest Tony Award Winner, Beth Leavel.  Triangle Rising Stars is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Raleigh Church Celebrates Pride With Triangle Premiere Of Terrence McNallys CORPUS CHRISTI Photo
Raleigh Church Celebrates Pride With Triangle Premiere Of Terrence McNally's CORPUS CHRISTI

St. John's Metropolitan Community Church will be presenting Corpus Christi, a queer passion play by Terrence McNally, during the first two weekends in June to honor Pride month and the church's accepting and affirming position regarding all types of people, including those who identify as LGBTQ+.


More Hot Stories For You

35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr
Finalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre AwardsFinalists Announced for DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards
Raleigh Church Celebrates Pride With Triangle Premiere Of Terrence McNally's CORPUS CHRISTIRaleigh Church Celebrates Pride With Triangle Premiere Of Terrence McNally's CORPUS CHRISTI
The American Dance Festival Dedicates Its 90th Anniversary Season To Gerri HoulihanThe American Dance Festival Dedicates Its 90th Anniversary Season To Gerri Houlihan

Videos

Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' Video
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
The North Carolina Theatre (7/25-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Corpus Christi
St. John's MCC (6/01-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/22-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Peak Ensemble Players (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE DEAD MAN
The Justice Theater Project (5/17-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RALEIGH by Ira David Wood III
Theatre In The Park (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Single Black Female
Bulldog Ensemble Theater (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Princess
Sweet tea Shakespeare (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tempest
Durham Central Park Pavillion (5/11-5/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU