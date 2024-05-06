Roxy Regional School of the Arts to Present THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Rediscover Friendship” with the family-friendly theatrical sensation The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, May 9, at 7:00pm.

Presented by Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, this one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, is performed by forty-four local youth from the Roxy Regional School of the Arts, ages 8 to 18.

The culmination of four months of hard work by these talented young performers, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition features Autumn Baldassano, Malin Barnhill, Callista Bishop, Seraphina Bishop, Willow Cambre, Alina Cantu, Elisabeth Carroccia, Aiyana Cotton, Katelyn Culligan, Joy Donalies, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Elizabeth Fletcher, Aislyn Gann, Pluto Graham, Yara Harper, Bennet Hubbell, Elise Hubbell, Avery Johnson, Charles Joseph Jones, Phasia Karyeah, Izzy Kelly, Booker Kirby, Meridel Lahann, Marabella Lopez, Lyla Major, Cooper Maurer, Isaiah Meehan, Sophia Moore, Mia Olson, Abby Peters, William Raymond, Aaliyah Rivera, Lily Rives, Nicolas Rougemont, Colten Schafer, Natalie Shasserre, Azaylah Smith, Addy Stull, Rose Walpole, Madilyn Williams, Aria Willis, Adyson Woodring, and Malachi Wooldridge.

In this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show perfect for audiences of all ages, when the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to show that the power of optimism really can save the world.

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Alex Vanburen and Nikki Ahlf, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg with book by Kyle Jarrow. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau and features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I., as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

Performances run May 9 through May 18 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, May 11 and May 18. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 5:30pm on Thursday, May 9, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35 (adults) and $15 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (including veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are valid for all performances.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.