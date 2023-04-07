Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Theatre Raleigh's JERSEY BOYS

This production successfully kicks off Theatre Raleigh's 2023 Main Stage season!

Apr. 07, 2023  
Jersey Boys is presented in a documentary-style format that dramatizes the formation, success, and eventual breakup of The Four Seasons. I previously covered this show twice before. First, when the national tour came to DPAC in 2015. Then when it stopped at North Carolina Theatre back in 2018. Now, I've seen Theatre Raleigh's production, which is directed by Broadway's longest-running Nick Massi, Matt Bogart.

He doesn't try to recreate Des McAnuff's staging from the original. Instead, Bogart successfully creates his own staging that is more intimate and clever at times. Candi Boyd, who was in the musical for 10 years, also doesn't try to recreate Sergio Trujillo's original choreography. Instead, she creates her own energetic dance numbers involving both The Four Seasons and the whole cast. Like the original, this production has a two-story set with visible staircases. Although Chris Bernier's design also features influences of buildings from New Jersey on both edges of the stage. CJ Barnwell provides such dynamic lighting that shines throughout.

Each of the four principal actors are no strangers to Jersey Boys. Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo stars as Frankie Valli after having previously appeared as a swing onboard Norwegian Cruise Lines in 2019 and played Joey at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in Florida last fall. Here, he not only nails Frankie's character arc, but also his vocals without ever coming off as an impersonation. Rory Max Kaplan plays Tommy DeVito after having previously appeared as Hank Majewski on Broadway as well as an upcoming capture of the musical starring Nick Jonas (which Matt Bogart is in as well). Here, he is perfectly hot tempered as a tough guy. Raleigh native Rob Marnell plays Bob Gaudio after having spent two and a half years playing that part in Las Vegas and also had a small role as Joe Long in Clint Eastwood's 2014 film adaptation. Here, he delivers quite a charismatic turn. Randy Cain plays Nick Massi after having also previously appeared onboard Norwegian Cruise Lines. Here, he spends most of the show being quiet until he provides some juicy narrations during the first half of Act II. Together, they all bring the house down.

'Oh, What a Night' out this was for me! Great songs that are performed very well. A compelling story that is told in such an entertaining way. It's impossible to not have a good time here. Theatre Raleigh's production of Jersey Boys is currently running inside the De Ann S. Jones Theatre through April 23rd.

For more information, please visit:
https://theatreraleigh.com/jersey-boys/



April 7, 2023

Jersey Boys is presented in a documentary-style format that dramatizes the formation, success, and eventual breakup of The Four Seasons. I previously covered this show twice before. First, when the national tour came to DPAC in 2015. Then when it stopped at North Carolina Theatre back in 2018. Now, I've seen Theatre Raleigh's production, which is directed by Broadway's longest-running Nick Massi, Matt Bogart.
