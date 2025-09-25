Theatre Raleigh's WHAT WE LEAVE BEHIND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What We Leave Behind is a completely original musical that explores the impact of chronic illness on a family. When Jenny, a musical theatre composer is diagnosed with breast cancer, it seems as though her world has come crashing down around her. This project was created by husband-and-wife team Jenny Giering and Sean Barry, inspired by their shared journey. It began development at Capital Arts Theatre Guild here in the area.

The way I see it, there are two types of audiences for musicals. Those who prefer going in knowing all the songs and those who prefer going in completely blind. As for me, I personally don’t feel strongly one way or the other. Although I completely understand both sides of the argument. Yet one of the joys of attending this world premiere musical was not knowing what to expect and watching it unfold before by very eyes.

To give credit where credit is due, Jenny Giering and Sean Barry wrote the score together with the latter being the sole book writer. They’ve crafted a musical that is 85 minutes long with no intermission. The cast consists of only one actress and an onstage pianist. The scenery is minimal. Everything results in quite a compelling musical that is sure to leave audiences feeling all different types of emotions from beginning to end.

The story brilliantly follows Jenny on her cancer journey. You’re probably thinking that because of the subject matter, it’s gonna be serious the whole time. Not necessarily as there’s plenty of comic relief used well at certain points. There are moments that had the audience laughing and others that had them moved emotionally. Not to mention that Giering & Barry’s score is so stunning with several highlights such as ‘Alone in This Room,’ ‘Just You Wait and See,’ ‘What We Leave Behind,’ ‘I Always Knew,’ and ‘Remake Me’ in addition to this fun comic number called ‘The Death Diet.’ Pianist Beth G. Tankersley does an excellent job playing all the songs.

Under the direction of Paige Price, she has everything staged on a basic unit set neatly designed by Sonya Leigh Drum. It does a nice job of suggesting different parts of Jenny’s home at once with her bedroom and her garden. Erin Bell’s lighting is also effectively used throughout the night. In the starring role of Jenny is Jessica Phillips. An actress with 7 Broadway credits to her name, she most recently stood by for Idina Menzel in the short-lived Redwood. Here, she pulls off what appears to be quite a high wire act. She spends all 85 minutes of the show onstage with every single line and song to herself and even plays different characters at different points. This results in a performance that audiences can easily identify with in addition to getting to show off such powerhouse vocals.

For the very first staged production of What We Leave Behind, I’d say that it shows a lot of promise. The subject matter may not be for everyone, but I was very much into it. Everything is so well paced that your trip to the theatre won’t feel too long nor too short, just right. Plus, this type of musical is sure to leave audiences not only moved, but also feeling grateful to be alive at the moment. Whatever comes next for this show’s journey, I wish it all the best and hope it eventually finds success somewhere.

What We Leave Behind is currently playing at Theatre Raleigh through October 5th. For more information, please click here.