Raleigh Little Theatre to Stage JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

Raleigh Little Theatre will present Allison Gregory's "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook," based on the popular "Junie B. Jones" book series by Barbara Park. "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook" runs March 18-27 in RLT's Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, with Kathleen Rudolph directing. At RLT, Rudolph most recently directed "Snow White" in the Stephenson Amphitheatre as part of the 2020-21 season.

"It is wonderful to be back inside RLT's Sutton Theatre!" said Rudolph. "Working on a show with a character like Junie B. Jones is uplifting - it shows that everyone has their challenges in life, and we all need to figure out how to get through them successfully! Junie B. certainly does, and she shares her story in a way that will warm audiences' hearts."

In RLT's "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook," something terrible happens to Junie B. Jones at school: someone stole her new furry mittens! So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, because "finders keepers, losers weepers," right? And Junie B. wonders if her magnificent new pen will help her win the affections of the handsomest new boy in kindergarten! That makes it okay to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook... or is she? This hilarious and heartfelt tale follows everyone's favorite almost-six-year-old as she learns valuable lessons of right and wrong and realizes the power of friendship. RLT's "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook" runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission and is best recommended for patrons age 4-11 and their families.

On Saturday, April 2, at 1:00 p.m., RLT will present a sensory-friendly performance of "Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook." Sensory-friendly performances are designed especially for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other disabilities. The sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, with additional support from Capital City Civitan Club. For those with visual disabilities, the Sunday, March 27, performance at 4:00 p.m. will feature audio description.

For the safety of audiences and volunteers, all guests age 12 and up will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, including a booster when eligible, or show negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to attending any performance. Additionally, masks that cover both the mouth and nose will be required for all attendees over age 2 while inside the theatre building.

"Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook" is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. (www.playscripts.com) and is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission. The production is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County, as well as the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

"Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook" runs from March 18-27 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.

About Raleigh Little Theatre

Founded in 1936, Raleigh Little Theatre (RLT) is one of the oldest, continuously operating, community theatres in the United States. RLT offers entertainment, education, and community programs year-round, reaching 40,000 people. As a community theatre, RLT engages hundreds of volunteers, under the guidance of professional staff, to achieve its mission and to bring quality live theatre to the Triangle area. Visit www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org for more information.

