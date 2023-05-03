Raleigh Church Celebrates Pride With Triangle Premiere Of Terrence McNally's CORPUS CHRISTI

St. John's Metropolitan Community Church will be presenting Corpus Christi, a queer passion play by Terrence McNally, during the first two weekends in June to honor Pride month and the church's accepting and affirming position regarding all types of people, including those who identify as LGBTQ+. This is the first NC production of the play in more than 20 years and its premier in the Triangle.

"In today's social and political climate people, often the most vulnerable people are the target of misinformation, demonization, hatred, persecution, violence and criminalization. However, the Christian testament makes it abundantly clear that they are exactly the people the church universal is called to welcome, embrace, support and defend," says Reverend Vance Haywood, Senior Pastor, St. John's MCC. "Terrence McNally's retelling of the Gospel narrative through the lenses of the queer, BIPOC, and disability communities' experiences can be eye-opening for people who may not understand the struggles and difficulties lived everyday by LGBTQ+ identifying individuals. Moreover, it provides queer people the opportunity to see themselves and their experiences as an integral part of Jesus' message of love for all the people of the world."

Corpus Christi was originally produced by the Manhattan Theatre Club on September 22, 1998. The play depicts the story of Jesus and the disciples as queer people living in Texas in the 20th century. Featured scenes include a campy Christmas play, an 80s high school dance between a Black Jesus and Judas, a ghostly encounter with James Dean, and the inevitably painful and shocking ending at Calvary.

The reimagined staging and direction of the St. John's MCC production is by Dustin Britt, Award-winning NC theatre maker. Britt is known for bold new interpretations of classic plays in immersive, fitting locations -- Timon of Athens in a queer night club, Our Town with an onstage audience, Marat/Sade in both a Friends meeting house and a Metropolitan Community Church, The Miracle Worker in a 19th century historic home, and ShakesBEER, a multi-year tour of NC breweries.

"St. John's MCC, one of the area's most beloved queer-affirming churches, is the perfect location for a staging of Corpus Christi," says Britt. "Originally written to be performed by 13 cisgender men, in this daring and unique production, I was intentional about having a cast, designer team, and production staff that consists entirely of queer creators, many of whom are taking to the stage or designing for the first time, and featuring the work of BIPOC, trans, nonbinary, and neurodivergent artists from across central North Carolina."

The play is being sponsored in part by the A.J. Fletcher Foundation. The church facility is wheelchair accessible with captions for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing projected around the space, and staged in a manner that is relaxed, inclusive, and sensory-friendly. Thursday-night performances will also include a post-show Q&A with the cast, director, and members of the production team.

CONTENT ADVISORY: because of its intense themes, representations of abuse, and use of profanity, this production is recommended for audiences aged 18 and above. On-site counselors are available to help guests that might need help processing the intellectual, physical, and emotional experience of Corpus Christi or who may need access to additional support services and resources.

Venue: St. John's Metropolitan Community Church

Address: 4 N. Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Cost: Pay-What-You-Can (suggested $15 donation)

Tickets: Online via Eventbrite or at the door (cash or card). Link: Click Here

DATES & TIMES:

Thursday, June 1 at 7:00 PM

Friday, June 2 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 PM

Thursday, June 8 at 7:00 PM

Friday, June 9 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 PM

Lobby doors open to patrons at 6:00 PM. Theatre doors open at 6:30 PM.

Featuring performances by Chris Acevedo, Benaiah Adesoji, Byron Ard, Nathaniel Bush Jr, Kat Cupp, Philip Guadagno, Desmond Leach, Naveed Moeed, Alastair Motylinski, Mitchell Aaron Mulkey, Nat M. Sherwood, Xenon Winslow, and Stephanie Yu.

Directed by Dustin Britt and produced by Rev. Vance Haywood. Stage management and dramaturgy by Serayah Silver. Intimacy direction by Veronica Dress (Intimacy Directors and Coordinators), music direction by Philip Guadagno, and fight choreography by Mitchell Aaron Mulkey (Society of American Fight Directors). Costumes designed by Gray Nico, props designed by Mikki Marvel, scenic design by Paris Johnson, and sound design by Durham-based music producer and singer-songwriter Alex Riggs. Accessibility coordination by Teal Lepley. Graphic design by Dustin Britt.

Terrence McNally is the Tony and Emmy-Award winning author of the plays Love! Valour! Compassion!, Master Class, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune, Lips Together Teeth Apart, Mothers and Sons, and the musicals Ragtime, The Full Monty, Catch Me if You Can, and Anastasia.