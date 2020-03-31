Piedmont Opera Cancels THE KING AND I

Piedmont Opera has cancelled its production of The King and I.

"The cast, crew and staff are so saddened with this news. So many people, from professional singers to four-year-old children were making their debut on our stage," said Piedmont Opera's General Director James Allbritten. "As much as our community could use the 'shot in the arm' that this beautiful production would have given, it cannot be at risk of our patron's health."

Read the statement below:

As we approached this decision, we examined all other possibilities. We spoke with Concord Theatricals, who holds the performing rights to The King and I, about livestreaming the production to our patrons, but permission was denied. We evaluated rescheduling the production, but it was both calendar and cost prohibitive. We were left with no choice.

In consideration of the state's request that organizers be lenient in their return policy, Piedmont Opera is bypassing its usual no-return policy and will offer patrons two options. We hope that you will consider turning your purchase into a donation to support the company in this most challenging time. While the production has been cancelled, the company will still have to bear the sizeable cost of producing this show, as we were only days from opening. You may also request a refund or indicate your preference to donate by contacting the Piedmont Opera box office at boxoffice@piedmontopera.org. Piedmont Opera has a very small staff and requests that you use this email address only to make your request. Please be patient. All requests for refunds must be made by March 27, 2020. After March 27th, tickets will be automatically converted into donations, and the purchaser will receive a letter for a tax deduction.

Piedmont Opera wishes everyone good health and a healthy return to the vibrant arts scene here in Winston-Salem, The City of the Arts.





