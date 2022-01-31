Photos: First Look at STICK FLY at PlayMakers Repertory Company
The production runs from January 19 to February 6, 2022.
PlayMakers Repertory Company presents "Stick Fly," Lydia R. Diamond's dramedy exploring the timeless theme of family ties that challenge, delight, and frustrate, all because they are so essential to who we are.
The production runs from January 19 to February 6, 2022 and is directed by Kathryn Hunter-Williams in her Paul Green Theatre stage directorial debut.
Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: HuthPhoto
Cast
OMOLADE WEY, Jamar Jones, AhDREAM SMITH, ANTHONY AUGUST
Jamar Jones, TORI JEWELL, ANTHONY AUGUST, OMOLADE WEY, AhDREAM SMITH
Jamar Jones, OMOLADE WEY, OSCAR BEST, ANTHONY AUGUST, AhDREAM SMITH
Jamar Jones, TORI JEWELL
ANTHONY AUGUST, AhDREAM SMITH
Jamar Jones, ANTHONY AUGUST
Cast and crew