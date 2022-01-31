Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at STICK FLY at PlayMakers Repertory Company

The production runs from January 19 to February 6, 2022.

Jan. 31, 2022  

PlayMakers Repertory Company presents "Stick Fly," Lydia R. Diamond's dramedy exploring the timeless theme of family ties that challenge, delight, and frustrate, all because they are so essential to who we are.

The production runs from January 19 to February 6, 2022 and is directed by Kathryn Hunter-Williams in her Paul Green Theatre stage directorial debut.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: HuthPhoto

Cast

OMOLADE WEY, Jamar Jones, AhDREAM SMITH, ANTHONY AUGUST

Jamar Jones, TORI JEWELL, ANTHONY AUGUST, OMOLADE WEY, AhDREAM SMITH

Jamar Jones, OMOLADE WEY, OSCAR BEST, ANTHONY AUGUST, AhDREAM SMITH

Jamar Jones, TORI JEWELL

ANTHONY AUGUST, AhDREAM SMITH

Jamar Jones, ANTHONY AUGUST

Cast and crew


