Pete Davidson PREHAB Tour Comes To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts This June

Celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer Pete Davidson is bringing his “Prehab Tour” to Raleigh's Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on June 30.

In 2023, Davidson starred in Peacock's “Bupkis," a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will begin production on season 2 later this year. Davidson was a cast member on NBC's “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views.

He recently returned to Studio 8H to host the 49th season premiere of “SNL,” earning rave reviews. Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2022. On January 9, 2024 he released his new Netflix Standup Special “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” and is currently out performing brand new material with the “Pete Davidson Prehab Tour.”

In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film “The King of Staten Island.” Additional film work includes “Dumb Money,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Trainwreck,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “The Home,” “Wizards!,” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 12 at 10am and are available at the venue box office, and online at martinmariettacenter.com.

About Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts plays host to national tours, performers, and is also home to four resident companies: Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.

