North Carolina's Major Venues Team Up to Plan for Return of Concerts, Broadway, and Comedy Events

North Carolina is home to many of the largest and most popular arts and entertainment venues in the country, and now industry leaders from many of these facilities are joining together to plan for the return of concerts, Broadway, and comedy events.

The newly formed "NC Live" coalition will provide guidance and best practices to ensure safe reopening of these facilities. The group has an executive committee of representatives from Blumenthal Performing Arts, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Durham Performing Arts Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Live Nation Carolinas, Spectrum Center, and Red Hat Amphitheater.

Many patrons visit arts and entertainment facilities across NC each year, among the coalition, 18 of the venues saw over 3.3 million patrons during more than 2,500 performances in 2019.

The temporary suspension of these venues has leaders actively discussing and developing procedures to safely re-open their doors to fans, when the time comes. Specific plans are still in the works but will include venue and fan experience modifications such as cashless transactions, venue disinfection, staggered fan arrival time, and temperature checks. The safety of our artists, fans and staff is our top priority as we move forward to reopening our arts and entertainment facilities.

Full list of NC Live Members:

Charlotte: Blumenthal Performing Arts, Bojangles Entertainment Complex, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, Live Nation Carolinas, PNC Music Pavilion, and Spectrum Center.

Durham: Carolina Theatre of Durham, Durham Performing Arts Center, and Durham Convention Center.

Greensboro: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and White Oak Amphitheatre.

Raleigh/Wake County: Coastal Credit Music Park at Walnut Creek, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, Koka Booth Amphitheatre, PNC Arena, and Red Hat Amphitheater.

Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You