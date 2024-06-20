Nate Jackson Brings THE SUPER FUNNY WORLD TOUR to Raleigh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nate Jackson has just announced the second leg of his 2024 tour - the Super Funny World Tour, which will include a stop in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, September 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 am local and are available at the venue box office and martinmariettacenter.com.

About Nate Jackson

Nate Jackson has exploded as one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok, where he has amassed over 3 million followers and more than 500 million views globally. Jackson is a comedian, actor, writer, and digital creator who sells out comedy clubs and theaters across America.

Nate most recently booked a role in the upcoming feature GOOD FORTUNE directed by Aziz Ansari and was recurring on the hit NBC series YOUNG ROCK. Nate has appeared on SPIRITED (Apple) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) Nick Cannon Presents Wild'N Out (MTV), All Def Comedy (HBO), Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City (Comedy Central), Off The Chain (Bounce TV), Comic View (BET), and Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks (TruTV). In 2023 Nate was a part of the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival shooting The Surrounded show for Meta. In 2019 Nate was named to the Time Out LA Top 10 Comedians to Watch List. In 2018 Nate recorded a set for Kevin Hart’s LOL Live in Montreal at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

