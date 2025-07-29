Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts Receives 2025 Venue Excellence Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The International Association of Venue Managers has awarded the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts with the 2025 Venue Excellence Award. The Raleigh venue is one of five IAVM member venues receiving the honor at this year's VenueConnect Conference in New Orleans, July 28-31.

Each year the association, whose mission is to educate, advocate for, and inspire public assembly venue professionals worldwide, recognizes five IAVM member venues which demonstrate distinction in operational excellence, safety and security, team building/professional development, and service to the community. Public assembly venues of any type within the IAVM membership which demonstrate excellence in venue management and operation are eligible to apply for the award annually. IAVM's Awards and Recognition Committee select finalists and award winners are approved by the IAVM Board of Directors.

“We are honored to receive this amazing recognition from IAVM,” said General Manager, Michelle Bradley. “This award puts an international spotlight on the passion our entire team shares for creating unforgettable experiences for our community. Every decision, from programming to operational enhancements, is made with the goal of maximizing both guest experience and community impact. By strategically balancing public access, revenue growth, and venue improvements, we continue to sustain our mission and elevate Raleigh as a leading entertainment destination.”

As a premier location for cultural arts and entertainment, the Martin Marietta Center has placed a large focus on diversifying programming, while increasing revenue and community impact, and continues to introduce new cultural experiences for Raleigh residents and visitors. This past year, the center revamped additional lobby space into The Lounge, an elevated hospitality area available for all ticket holders, not just donors or subscribers, providing all guests an area to be able to experience elevated food and beverage options in a lush atmosphere, at an affordable price.

The Martin Marietta Center, which first opened in 1932, has also gone through expansions and dramatic renovations over the years and is comprised of four spaces— Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. In August, the center is set to begin an exterior renovation to Lichtin Plaza, with a focus on accessibility enhancements and improvements to the overall guest arrival experience.

“This award means so much to our team, who work every day to make our performing arts center a place where creativity, connection, and community thrive,” said Executive Director, Kerry Painter. “We're proud to help bring stories to life on our stages and grateful to be recognized for our operational excellence. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to fostering strong community connections and presenting world-class entertainment.”