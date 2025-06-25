Lyle Lovett And His Acoustic Group are Coming To DPAC in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



4x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Lyle Lovett has unveiled new dates for his 2025 tourâ€”this time with his Acoustic Group. The 14-city trek will kick off on September 23 in Rocky Mount, VA, and wrap on October 1 in Lufkin, TX. Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group is coming to DPAC on September 25, 2025.

Whether performing solo, with his Large Band, or alongside his Acoustic Group, Lyle Lovett's live shows reflect his proud Texas roots and showcase his wide range of musical influences. His blend of authenticity and versatility makes him one of the most compelling and multifaceted artists in music today.

Lyle Lovett has expanded the boundaries of American music throughout a remarkable career and 14 albums. Lovett is known for his masterful storytelling, and the Texas native combines country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel, and blues into a singular, genre-defying sound that constantly defies expectations. Since releasing his self-titled debut album in 1986, Lovett has consistently been celebrated as one of the most influential musicians of this century.

A 4x Grammy-Award winner, Lovett has earned widespread recognition, including the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award and the title of Texas State Musician. Most recently, he received the prestigious International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. With a catalog as rich as it is diverse, Lovett's work continues to resonate with audiences and remains among the most enduring in contemporary music.

Comments