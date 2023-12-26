Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Raleigh Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Faythe Kelly - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 15%

Aya Wallace - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 12%

Lisette Glodowski - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Charlie Sutton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Candi Boyd - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Freddie Lee Heath - THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 4%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Gavan Pamer - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 4%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 4%

Patrick O'Neil - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Brian K. Westbrook & Aya Wallace - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Freddie-Lee Heath - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Christopher Betts - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Jess Barbour - FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Kendrix Singletary - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Jess Barbour, Amy Pridgen - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Mikaila Adams - WILLA WONKA - Orange Community Players 2%

Willie Hinton - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Susan Hill - FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Tracy Bersley - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Monet Noelle Marshall - MOTHERWORLD - NorthStar Church of the Arts 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tina Vance - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 9%

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 7%

Malissa Borden - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Cary Worthy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Heather Leonard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Moon-abasi Obong - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Tracey Iliffe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Dustin Britt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Emilio Vega Jiordano - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Kishara McKnight - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Lisa Hess - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Lynda Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Yvonne Anderson - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Gray Nico - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Lilak Hanna - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Yvonne Anderson - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

LeGrande Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre in The Park 2%

Kishara McKnight - ONA - OdysseyStage 2%

Kim Brown - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Jenny Mitchell - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Marie Iatauro - ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

Heather Leonard and Jeannie Proctor - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 1%

McKay Coble - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Rin Sanfilippo - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 1%

Persephone Adams - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 1%



Best Dance Production

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 9%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 9%

THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 7%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 7%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 5%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 5%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Timothy E. Locklear - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 10%

Marc de la Concha - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Tamra Kress - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Tim Seib - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Christopher Betts - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 6%

Matt Bogart - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 5%

Nancy Rich - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 5%

Kendrix Singletary - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Eric Woodall - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Jo Ellen Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Freddie-Lee Heath - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 2%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Nancy Rich - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Brian K. Westbrook - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Melissa S. Craib Dombrowski - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Gavan Pamer - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Robert Hartwell - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Brian Harlan Brooks - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Christopher Betts - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Laura Bess Jernigan, Lormarev Jones - CINDERELLA - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Amy Pridgen & Jess Barbour - CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bonnie Webster - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 12%

Renèe Nixon - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 11%

Laura Josepher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Keriann Croy - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Dustin Britt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 6%

Sean A. Brosnahan - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Lauren Kennedy Brady - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Yamila Monge - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 4%

John Collier - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Ira David Wood IV - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 3%

Amelia Lumpkin - ONA - Odyssey Stage 3%

Jeanne Koonce - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

Mark Armstrong - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Dustin Britt - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Jennifer Matthews - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Merilee Nixon - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Michael Berry - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

David Caldwell - THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Patrick Holt - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

Gus Allen - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 2%

Kathryn Hunter-Williams - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Terra Hodge - LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Peggy Taphorn - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 2%

Natasha Jackson - DOT - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 1%

JaMeeka Holloway - SINGLE BLACK FEMALE - Bulldog Ensemble Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 8%

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 8%

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

ONA - Odyssey Theatre 2%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 2%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Al Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Christina L. Munich - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 6%

CJ Barnwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 6%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

CJ Barnwell - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 4%

Cana Yao - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Cian Desmond - EDGAR ALLAN POE’S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Chrissie Munch - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Cory Arnold - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Valentina Moya - ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

Al Soulier - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Darby Madewell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

Charlie Morrison - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Charlie Morrison - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mike Winkelman - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Eric Scot Voecks - 11TH ANNUAL ROBESON COUNTY CHRISTMAS SHOW - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

David Castaneda - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Cory Arnold - MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Samuel Rushen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Thomas Mauney - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

David Boss - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Andrew Parks - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

James Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%

Joanna Li - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 9%

Ken and the Barracudas - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Brian Whitted - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Joanna Li - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Blake Moran - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 7%

Mark Hopper - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 5%

Kailey Rockwell - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 4%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

Mark Hopper - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Adam Troy Griffiths - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

Diane Petteway - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Gavan Pamer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Temple Theatre 2%

Morgan Southard - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Christie Chiles Twillie - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Edward G. Robinson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Katherine Anderson - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Philip Guadagno - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

Ilana Atkins - DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Edward G. Robinson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Joanna Sisk-Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Tony Mendez - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Michael Santangelo - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Peter Vitale - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Diane Petteway - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 1%



Best Musical

DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 10%

JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 7%

FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 6%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 4%

URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

DREAMGIRLS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh 2%

CURTAINS - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - Temple Theatre 1%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Theatre In The Park 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nevy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 9%

Eva Jade Halford - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

Callie Tisdale - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

GIAN RAFFAELE DICOSTANZO - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Ella Frederickson - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 3%

Victoria Huggins - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 3%

Isabel Iatauro - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

Ira David Wood III - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Aisha Jackson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Scooter Mistretta - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Shelby Barros - TITLE OF SHOW - TheatreFEST 2%

Brady Bowman - CABARET - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Felicity Mundy - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Josh Franklin - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Chad Barnes - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

Willy Fisher - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Joshua Johnson - CROWNS - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Madison Cane - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater 2%

Kenneth Overton - PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera 2%

Jamie Gorski - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 2%

Lily Grey Beede - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

Akron Watson - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Susan Shank - URINETOWN - Justice Theatre Project 1%

Elizabeth Rose Manla - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 1%

Melrose Johnson - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aya Wallace - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 9%

Aaron Summey - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Christine Rogers - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

Marc de la Concha - THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 5%

Lilly Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 4%

Stephanie Dawson - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Aaron Tyler Boles - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Tristan André - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 3%

Andy Kielty - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

JayAnn Gupton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Isaac Barstow - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 3%

Gilly Conklin - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Noah Pieper - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Noah Daulton - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY INVITE-ONLY CASUAL DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Ira David Wood IV - INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 2%

Reese Chavis - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Shubhangi Kuchibhotla - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Charlie Turner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Benaiah Adesoji - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 2%

Monica Hoh - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Morgan McFalls - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Tia James - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Jeff Ronan - THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Laura J. Parker - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 1%



Best Play

CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 11%

WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 11%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

THE WEIGHT OF EVERYTHING WE KNOW - Theatre Raleigh 3%

THE ODD COUPLE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 3%

NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 3%

EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 3%

MACBETH - Temple Theatre 2%

BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

ONA - OdysseyStage 2%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

SILENT SKY - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 1%

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS - Vault Theatre 1%

INHERIT THE WIND - Theatre In The Park 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera 53%

DON GIOVANNI - North Carolina Opera 24%

YEOMEN OF THE GUARD - Durham Savoyards 14%

AUTONOMY - Paradox Opera 9%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Todd Houseknecht - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 8%

Emily Sanfilippo - DISASTER! THE MUSICAL - Studio 1 Burlington 8%

Benedict Fancy - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Robin Vest - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 6%

Emily Sanfilippo - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Bill Yates - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Chris Bernier - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Robby Wilkins with Cole Wilkins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 4%

Charles Glenn Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 4%

Becca and Curtis Teague - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Jeff Nugent - URINETOWN - The Justice Theater Project 3%

Thomas Mauney - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Emily Sanfilippo - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

John Paul Middlesworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 3%

Sage Amthor Twiss - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 3%

Jerry Sipp - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 2%

Becky Podlogar - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Encore Center 2%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 2%

Timothy R Mackabee - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 2%

Aaron Moore - BLACK GIRL IN SUMMER SURROUNDED BY BUTTERFLIES - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Mark Pirolo - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

James Vollers - YEOMAN OF THE GUARD - The Durham Savoyards, Ltd 2%

Xinuan Li - MLIMA'S TALE - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Coulbourn - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 10%

Waylon Ferrell - JELLY'S LAST JAM - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Juan Isler - BEST OF ENEMIES - Justice Theatre Project 7%

Todd Houseknecht - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 6%

Amathea Mistretta - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 6%

Eric Alexander Collins - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 6%

Carl “C.J.” Whitaker - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 5%

Eric Alexander Collins - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 5%

Jos Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 4%

Matt Nowell - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 4%

Wil Coulbourn - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Brian Hunt - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 3%

Patrick Holt - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Temple Theatre 3%

Alex Riggs - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Matt Nowell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Todd Houseknecht - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Eric Alexander Collins - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 3%

Matt Nowell - CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 3%

Todd Houseknecht - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 2%

Eric Alexander Collins - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Michael Anthony Betts - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Valentina Cordoba - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Burning Coal Theatre Company 1%

Brennan Reilly - BLOOD WEDDING - Raleigh Little Theatre 1%

Kate Marvin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%

Derek A. Graham - THEY DO NOT KNOW HARLEM - PlayMakers Repertory Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Moses T. Alexander Greene - THE COLOR PURPLE - North Carolina Theatre 7%

Jennifer Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 5%

Juan Isler - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Raleigh Little Theatre 5%

Caleb Rivera - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Katherine Pearce - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 5%

Rory Max Kaplan - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 4%

Andy Kielty - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 4%

Kathy Collier - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Shelby Barros - FIDLER ON THE ROOF - Cary Players 3%

Ben Hicks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 3%

Jennifer Soulier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Kelly Felthous - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Cameron Lewis - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Casey Wortham - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Mary Kathryn Walston - FUN HOME - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 2%

Blaire Thompson - MARY POPPINS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Erica Harris - DISASTER! - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Kate McMillan - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Victor Ryan Robertson - PORGY AND BESS - North Carolina Opera 2%

Peggy Taphorn - ANNIE - Temple Theatre 2%

Jasmine Michelle Smith - JERSEY BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Dana Marks - THE PROM - Theatre Raleigh 2%

Miles Purvis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Stone Soup Theatre Co. 2%

David Henderson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 2%

Josh Glasscock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Carol Hardman - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 7%

Joseph Callender - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 6%

Amber Dawn French - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 5%

Ben Hicks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Henderson Rec Players 5%

Chase Whitehurst - JULIUS CAESAR - Studio 1 Burlington 5%

Hayden Sullivan - MACBETH - Temple Theatre 4%

Bridget Patterson - EQUUS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

Kat Cupp - CORPUS CHRISTI - St. John's MCC 3%

Tyler Adams - CALENDAR GIRLS - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 3%

J. Ra’Chel Fowler - ALL THE WAY - Justice Theatre Project 3%

Kelly Durfey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Chelsea Ward - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 3%

Isabelle Rose Moore - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Carmen Deese - OUR TOWN - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Chad Barnes - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Stone Notchey - EDGAR ALLAN POE'S MURDER MYSTERY DINNER PARTY - Studio 1 Burlington 2%

Brandonn Odom - WEDDING DAY WORRIES - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Cerina E Johnson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 2%

Evit Emerson - ONA - Odyssey Stage 2%

Nicholas Taylor - NOISES OFF! - Theatre In The Park 2%

India Williams - CROWNS - Agape Theatre Project 2%

Sanjana Taskar - HAMLET - PlayMakers Repertory Company 2%

Joyce Borum - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Purple Door Productions 2%

Meadow Nguy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Carolina Theatre 2%

Nathan Sebens - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Studio 1 Burlington 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 18%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Studio 1 Burlington 16%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mcgregor hall performing arts center 12%

FREAKY FRIDAY - North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theater 11%

ANNIE - Temple Theatre 11%

CINDERELLA - Henderson Rec Players 5%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre In The Park 4%

FANCY NANCY: THE MUSICAL - Raleigh Little Theatre 4%

MY WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY SUIT - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

ONA - OdysseyStage 3%

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

TREASURE ISLAND - Seed Art Share 3%

THE GIRL WHO SWALLOWED A CACTUS - Vault Theatre 3%

THE SURPRISING STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Raleigh Little Theatre 3%

