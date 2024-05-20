Jo Koy to Play Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Jo Koy has announced his ALL-NEW JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR that will include a stop at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on October 19. The tour will kick off September 6 at the Toyota Center in Houston and continue through 2025. Pre-sale will begin Tuesday, May 21 at 12pm local time and tickets go on-sale Thursday, May 23 at 12pm local time. Ticket prices range from $57.50-$227.50 and will be available for purchase at: martinmariettacenter.com.

“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week and this new tour is something special that I can't wait to share with everyone,” says Jo Koy.

As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

In 2022, Koy kicked off his Funny Is Funny World Tour by selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and ended the tour with a sold-out show at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets). Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), Madison Square Garden (New York City), and American Airlines Arena (Dallas) to name a few. In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor's office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as “Jo Koy Day.”

Koy starred in the 2022 Universal Picture film Easter Sunday, set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. In 2023, Koy appeared in Disney's Haunted Mansion and voiced characters in Netflix's animated films, Monkey King and Leo. In 2024, he was most recently heard voicing the character Monkey King in the Paramount+ film, The Tiger's Apprentice.

In 2023, it was announced that he inked a two-special deal with Netflix. The first special was filmed this past November at The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and will release in the summer of 2024. He's had 4 highly rated specials including his latest Netflix stand-up special, Live From The Los Angeles Forum, which premiered globally on September 2022. The special was follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin' In Hot. Overall, Koy has had six highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

In 2021, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo with Harper Collins Publishers to raved reviews. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, his home and around the world.

In 2019, Jo Koy reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle, and in 2018, he was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.

For more info on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com.

About Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts plays host to national tours, performers, and is also home to four resident companies: Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.

