INTO THE BREECHES Will Be Performed at Theatre Raleigh This Month

Following their Broadway musical concert, Oh, What A Night!, Theatre Raleigh, marches forward through their 2021 Summer Series with Into the Breeches.

Raleigh, NC 1942 - With the local playhouse's director and actors off at war, the director's wife sets out to produce an all-female version of Shakespeare's Henry IV and Henry V!

"Into the Breeches is set during WWII with a woman named Maggie Dalton, who decides that although the men have been called off to war she will continue the Oberon Theater's previously announced season with Shakespeares' The Henriad. Though the characters are men she gathers an unlikely group of women to tell the tale the best they can. It is a story of Perseverance, Inclusivity, unity, and in questioning old ways of thought and continually maintaining the 'Rosie the Riveter' attitude of 'We Can Do It'!" say director Jenny Latimer. "I am grateful to Lauren Kennedy Brady our resident Maggie Dalton for keeping her theater alive during this difficult year and I cannot wait to breath, laugh and cry surrounded by others as we watch this wonderful story of a group of women who know that during the hardest times is when the arts are most important in our lives!"

This surprisingly modern comedy proves that the show not only must, but will, go on. Into the Breeches opens at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center on July 28th with tickets starting at $30.

To purchase tickets visit: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4M000009LnaSUAS

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road., between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd.