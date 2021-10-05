Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Henry Rollins Brings GOOD TO SEE YOU 2022 Tour To The Duke Energy Center In March

The appearance takes place March 31, 2022.

Oct. 5, 2021  

Henry Rollins returns with the announcement of his Good To See You 2022 tour, coming to A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center March 31, 2022.

On the Good To See You 2022 tour Henry Rollins will faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 7th at 10am local and are available at the Duke Energy Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787.


