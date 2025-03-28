HAIRSPRAY to be Presented at Thalian Hall This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate as Opera House Theatre Company continues its 40th Anniversary Season with HAIRSPRAY, running from June 19 - July 6, 2025, at Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. With an electrifying cast, top-tier creative team, and a story bursting with heart and humor, this production is set to be one of the summer's biggest theatrical events. Tickets are available now.

Under the direction of Jason Aycock, with choreography by Melissa VanPelt (Broadway's Hairspray and national tour) and Rhon Saunders (Hairspray Live!), and music direction by Brian Whitted (Broadway's Chicago), this production brings new energy and excitement to the Tony Award-winning musical.

The production stars Gabriella Seebode as the spirited and unstoppable Tracy Turnblad. Jeff Phillips and Richard Bunting reunite to reprise their beloved roles as Edna and Wilbur Turnblad, a dynamic duo from Opera House Theatre Company's 2011 production. Kim Pacheco takes on the powerhouse role of Motormouth Maybelle, while Jakob Gruntfest charms as heartthrob Link Larkin. Other standout cast members include Jorja Wells as Penny Pingleton, Henry Gregory as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Elizabeth Montgomery as Amber von Tussle, and Erin Sullivan (Hairspray national tour) as the scheming Velma von Tussle, with Cole Warren as the charismatic Corny Collins.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, HAIRSPRAY follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-hearted teenager with big hair and even bigger dreams. When she lands a spot on The Corny Collins Show, she becomes an overnight sensation and uses her newfound fame to fight for integration and social change. With infectious songs like "Good Morning Baltimore," "You Can't Stop the Beat," and "Welcome to the 60's," HAIRSPRAY is a joyous celebration of love, acceptance, and the power of standing up for what's right. Performances run Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 PM and Saturday-Sunday at 2:00 PM each week.

