Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Dance Workshop With Pytron Parker

Flat Rock Playhouse's Studio 52 will continue their virtual workshop series with the first workshop of 2021, Broadway Hip Hop with Pytron Parker, on January 16 from 11 AM to 12:15 EST. The workshop is recommended for artists age 12 and up, and it is offered for a suggested donation of $10.

Get moving in this all-levels virtual dance class with dancer, choreographer, and Flat Rock Playhouse actor Pytron Parker. With a high-energy, easy-to-follow cardio warm-up and a focus on foundational hip hop vocabulary, dancers will learn choreography inspired by hit musicals such as Hamilton, In the Heights, The Prom, and more. Join Studio 52 to break a sweat, learn new moves, and have some fun!

"We recognize that 2020 was a tough and uncertain year for many families, but the arts are more important than ever to keep us grounded and connected," says Anna Kimmell, Studio 52's Director of Education. "Our mission at Studio 52 is to increase access to arts education for artists of all ages, backgrounds, and resources through scholarship opportunities and donation-based workshops. We're excited to continue to expand our offerings at Studio 52 and continue to reach more students in N.C. and beyond. "

In addition to the virtual workshop series, Studio 52 is offering Virtual Winter Classes for artists K - Adult. Topics covered are acting, musical theatre, audition prep, design, and dance, and instructors include Marlane Barnes, Tania Battista, Matthew Glover, Lauren Rogers Hopkins, Anna Kimmell, Dennis C. Maulden, TJ Simba-Medel, and Bill Muñoz. Class sizes are limited and filling up fast. Learn more and register today at frpstudio52.org.

Scholarships for Virtual Winter Classes are available through the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund. "The Dave Hart Scholarship Fund was created in memory of Studio 52 friend, artist, and educator Dave Hart, " remarks Kimmell. "Through this meaningful fund, we are able to provide need-based scholarships to students with an interest in theatre." Scholarship applications for Virtual Winter Classes are due January 11, and scholarships can be used towards any of Studio 52's theatre classes including adult classes. Applications for scholarships and a donation link to the Dave Hart Scholarship Fund can both be found on Studio 52's website at frpstudio52.org/dave-hart-scholarship.

Broadway Hip Hop with Pytron Parker is the second in a series of Virtual Workshops that allow young artists in North Carolina and beyond to connect with industry professionals from across the country. Since Flat Rock Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, all donations above the suggested amount are tax-deductible. To learn more and sign up, please visit frpstudio52.org/virtualworkshops.