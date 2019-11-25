First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Raleigh Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Ty Myatt - BONNIE AND CLYDE - NRACT 9%
 John Eric Parker - ANNIE - North Carolina Theatre 7%
 Jesse Farmer - PIPPIN - Raleigh Little Theater 6%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Gus Allen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 16%
 Greg King - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%
 Stephen Moore - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 8%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Zoi Pegues - ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
 Alexa Lasanta - ANNIE - North Carolina Theatre 9%
 Blair Thompson - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Libby Seymour - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 17%
 Yolanda Rabun - NO FEAR AND BLUES LONG GONE: NINA SIMONE - PlayMakers Repertory Company 15%
 Connie McCoy - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 11%

Best Choreography (Professional)
Jacob Toth - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 12%
 Ellenore Scott - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
 Michael Balderrama & Greer Gisy - IN THE HEIGHTS - NC Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design (Professional)
Alex Allison - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 13%
 LeGrande Smith - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 9%
 Alex Allison - GREASE - Temple Theatre Company 8%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Eric Woodall - ANNIE - NC Theatre 9%
 Jesse Gephart - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 9%
 Peggy Taphorn - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 8%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Craig Rhyne - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 17%
 Jesse Gephart - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Theatre Raleigh 10%
 David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 9%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Jude Stumpf - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 11%
 Freddy Perkins - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 8%
 ESTES TARVER - MAMA MIA! - NC Theatre 7%

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)
Ira David Wood, IV - A LIFE IN THE THEATRE - Theatre In The Park 15%
 Jesse Gephart - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Honest Pint 11%
 Brandon J. Pierce - NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 11%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Brianna Mooney - GREASE - Temple Theatre 11%
 Allison Podlogar - SWEENEY TODD - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 11%
 Brett Williams - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 10%

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)
Peggy Taphorn - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 14%
 Olivia London - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
 Tyanna West - STUFF HAPPENS - Theatre Raleigh 10%

Best Holiday Production
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, THE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 18%
 A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 17%
 CINDERELLA - Raleigh Little Theatre 12%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)
David Casteneda - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 21%
 Matt Artigues - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 7%
 Samuel Rushen - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 7%

Best Musical (Local)
MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 14%
 BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 12%
 GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 9%

Best Musical (Professional)
OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 13%
 ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
 MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 10%

Best Musical Director (Professional)
James Clark - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 30%
 Edward robinson - ANNIE - NC Theatre 8%
 Joanna Li - THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS - Theatre Raleigh 7%

Best Play (Local)
BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 15%
 NATIVE SON - Playmakers Rep 8%
 BRING IT ON - NCT Conservatory 7%

Best Play (Professional)
BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 18%
 THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%
 NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 8%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Adam Koch - IN THE HEIGHTS - NC Theatre 11%
 Abby Kuchar - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 10%
 Tab May - BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 9%

Best Sound Design (Professional)
Jon McKone - BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 18%
 Eric Alexander Collins - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 15%
 Eric Collins - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 12%

Best Touring Production
HAMILTON - DPAC 44%
 DEAR EVAN HANSEN - DPAC 16%
 ANASTASIA - DPAC 9%

