Durham Performing Arts Center Adds Third Show for Comedian Trevor Noah, March 26, 2023

By popular demand, a third show has been added for Trevor Noah. Comedian kicks off world tour by visiting 28 Cities across the United States, including three nights in Durham, NC at DPAC on Friday, March 24, Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Today at 2:00 PM:

• Online at DPACnc.com

• Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

• Ticketmaster.com

In addition, Trevor Noah returns to Netflix with another original comedy special, I Wish You Would, premiering globally on November 22, 2022. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry.

Trevor Noah is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. Under Trevor, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" has broken free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. This year, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" landed a record number of seven Emmy Award nominations.

Trevor's success has spanned to sold out stand-up comedy shows over 5 continents. Trevor also served as the Grammy Awards host in 2021 and 2022.

Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his upcoming, "I Wish You Would," for Netflix. His previous special, "Trevor Noah: Son Of Patricia" received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination.

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" and its young readers adaptation, released in 2019, "It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood," which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller. The Audible edition of "Born a Crime," performed by Trevor, was produced by Audible and remains one of the top-selling, highest-rated, and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, "Born a Crime" has sold over 3 million copies across all formats.

Trevor's production company, Day Zero Productions, a joint venture between Paramount Global and Trevor Noah, develops and produces diverse, high-quality creative content for a global audience. With projects set up both within the Paramount Global family, as well as at other studios, streamers, and live platforms, Day Zero focuses on entertaining and impactful content, with an eye toward authentic stories from diverse points of view.

In 2018, Noah launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa. Noah's vision is a world where education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC () has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-ten theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, DPAC was nominated in 2020 for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting 450,000 to 550,000 guests per year to its 200+ performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and the heralded American Dance Festival. Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.

For more information, please visit: www.DPACnc.com.