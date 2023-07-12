Dive Into the Magical Underwater World of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at Thalian Hall

Experience the beloved tale brought to life on stage.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Dive Into the Magical Underwater World of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID at Thalian Hall Opera House Theatre Company (who recently brought you Grease and Ragtime) is proud to present Disney's The Little Mermaid at Thalian Hall running from July 20 through August 6, 2023.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World." Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. This magical production features Mary Mattison (NC Theatre's "Gypsy") as Ariel, Kellen Hanson as Prince Eric, and Heather Setzler as Ursula along with all the other magical creatures under the sea! Directed by Sarah Rodgers, co-choreographed by Jason Aycock and Brooklyne Williamson, and music directed by Brian Whitted, Disney's The Little Mermaid is the family-friendly night at the theater to make your entire summer!

Disney's The Little Mermaid runs on the main stage of Thalian Hall from July 20-August 6. Wednesday-Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday performances at 2:00 p.m.


Tickets: Click Here




