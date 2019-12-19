December 19th Update: OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Raleigh Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Raleigh:

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Nehemiah Lawson - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 8%

Ty Myatt - BONNIE AND CLYDE - NRACT 8%

Ethan Martin - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 6%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Gus Allen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: LIVE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 16%

Greg King - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%

Stephen Moore - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Zoi Pegues - ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%

Blair Thompson - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 8%

Alexa Lasanta - ANNIE - North Carolina Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Libby Seymour - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 19%

Yolanda Rabun - NO FEAR AND BLUES LONG GONE: NINA SIMONE - PlayMakers Repertory Company 16%

Connie McCoy - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre 11%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Ellenore Scott - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%

Jacob Toth - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 12%

Jacob Toth - GREASE - Temple Theatre 10%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Alex Allison - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 15%

Alex Allison - GREASE - Temple Theatre Company 8%

Claudia Stephens - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 8%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Suzanne Agins - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%

Peggy Taphorn - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 9%

Jesse Gephart - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 8%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Craig Rhyne - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 19%

David Caldwell - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%

Jesse Gephart - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Theatre Raleigh 9%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Gianmarco Colucci - MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 22%

Jude Stumpf - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company 14%

Freddy Perkins - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 6%

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)

Ira David Wood, IV - A LIFE IN THE THEATRE - Theatre In The Park 14%

Brandon J. Pierce - NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 11%

Jesse Gephart - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Honest Pint 10%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Brett Williams - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 12%

Brianna Mooney - GREASE - Temple Theatre 12%

Allison Podlogar - SWEENEY TODD - Sweet Tea Shakespeare 10%

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)

Peggy Taphorn - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company 14%

Olivia London - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%

Tyanna West - STUFF HAPPENS - Theatre Raleigh 10%

Best Holiday Production

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, THE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre 20%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre In The Park 16%

BLACK NATIVITY - Justice Theatre Project 12%

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

David Casteneda - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 22%

Matt Artigues - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 7%

Samuel Rushen - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 7%

Best Musical (Local)

MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 17%

BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 13%

GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 11%

Best Musical (Professional)

OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 16%

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%

ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 11%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

James Clark - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre 31%

Sarah Wussow - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 7%

Edward robinson - ANNIE - NC Theatre 7%

Best Play (Local)

BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 17%

NATIVE SON - Playmakers Rep 8%

BRING IT ON - NCT Conservatory 8%

Best Play (Professional)

BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre 19%

THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 12%

NATIVE SON - PlayMakers Repertory Company 9%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Adam Koch - IN THE HEIGHTS - NC Theatre 11%

Sarah Harris - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre 10%

Abby Kuchar - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 10%

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Jon McKone - BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre 19%

Eric Alexander Collins - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre 15%

Eric Collins - GODSPELL - Theatre In The Park 11%

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - DPAC 44%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - DPAC 14%

THE KING AND I - NC Theatre/Duke Energy Center 10%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles