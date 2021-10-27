DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Opens Applications for Regional High School Musical Theatre Awards

DPAC has announced that Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards has opened registration and applications for its 2022 competition.

DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars celebrates outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre, by focusing attention on the meaningful work being done both on and off stage by dedicated teachers and students.

TRS also serves as the regional competition as part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA). This regional competition is open to high school musical theatre productions and musical theatre students from Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Johnson, Lee, Orange, Person, Vance, Wake and Warren counties.

DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars - 2022 Competition

Open to Both Schools and Individual Students

In recognition that not all high schools will be able to produce a live, in-person musical in the 2021 / 2022 school year, DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars will be accepting applications from both high school musicals and from individual students.

For more information, please visit: DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars, Central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards.

DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars competition will culminate onstage at DPAC on May 11, 2022. At this live showcase and awards ceremony, winners of 11 award categories will be announced, including DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars Best Actor and Best Actress, both who receive $2,000 and an all-expense paid trip to New York City to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®.

National High School Musical Theatre Awards

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA), was established in 2009 by Pittsburgh CLO and Nederlander Alliances, a division of The Nederlander Organization, to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. The program impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by over forty professional theatres throughout the US.

Since its inception, NHSMTA® has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Also known as The Jimmy Awards®, named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation Inc.

