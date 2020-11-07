DPAC Hosts A (Virtual) Christmas With The Griswolds: An Evening With Chevy Chase & Beverly D'Angelo

It all happens Saturday, November 28th at 8:00 PM.

Light up your holidays and join Christmas' favorite couple, Ellen and Clark Griswold for this virtual salute to the holiday classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Chevy Chase (Clark) and Beverly D'Angelo (Ellen) lead audiences through this live event as they share fan-favorite clips from the movie, reveal their favorite memories from the making of the Vacation franchise and answer your questions in a live audience Q&A. It all happens Saturday, November 28th at 8:00 PM.



Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, November 6th at 10:00 AM. Purchase online at DPACnc.com

A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show meet and greet with Chevy and Beverly are available.



An original member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a world-wide household name.

Perhaps best known for her portrayal of Ellen Griswold in the National Lampoon's Vacation franchise, actress-singer Beverly D'Angelo has had an accomplished career spanning over four decades. Her acting resume includes roles in over 60 films and appearances in some of pop cultures most celebrated television series including The Simpsons, Law & Order: SVU and Entourage.



Fans can expect the unexpected as these legends share a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane and unveil the behind-the-scenes secrets of the making of a blockbuster film franchise.



Add a new twist to your holiday tradition-gather the family and cozy up on the couch as we stream the Griswolds directly to your living room for this live virtual event that is fun for all ages. Chestnuts and eggnog recommended!

