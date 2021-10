DPAC Announces Digital Rush Lottery For THE BAND'S VISIT

DPAC has announced that beginning October 4th at 9:00 AM, a digital rush lottery will take place for THE BAND'S VISIT. The winner of 10 Tony awards including Best Musical will premiere at DPAC October 5 - 10, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC.

A limited number of $30 seats will be available via an online lottery. The lottery will happen online only the day prior to each designated performance. Please Note: Locations vary per performance. In some cases, seats may be partial view, and while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, in most cases multiple seats will be split up and not adjacent to each other.

HOW TO ENTER

Visit https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/the-bands-visit and select the lottery entry page.

Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend. Registration for all performances begins at 9:00 AM the day prior to the registered performance and will close at 2:00 PM.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Guests will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes the day prior to the registered performance, guests will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card. After payment has been received, guests can pick up tickets at DPAC no sooner than 1 hour before show time with a valid photo ID.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Guests must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Digital lottery tickets are for single seats and pairs. Tickets are non-transferable, and seats may not be located together. All lottery prices include taxes and facility fees. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

About THE BAND'S VISIT

THE BAND'S VISIT tells a joyful, offbeat story of a band of musicians who arrive in a town way off the beaten path. Under the spell of the desert sky, with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected ways. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, performed by thrillingly talented onstage musicians, THE BAND'S VISIT rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, brings us joy, and ultimately, brings us together.

Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film of THE BAND'S VISIT and has played on Broadway and in more than 17 cities on the First National Tour. Joining him to lead the company is the critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In The Heights) in the role of Dina.



The cast will also include Joe Joseph as Haled, Clay Singer as Itzik, Yoni Avi Battat as Camal, Coby Getzug as Papi, Joshua Grosso as Telephone Guy, Kendal Hartse as Iris, David Studwell as Avrum, Billy Cohen as Zelger, Layan Elwazani as Julia, Marc Ginsburg as Sammy, Ariel Reich as Anna, and James Rana as Simon along with Ali Louis Bourzgui, Loren Lester, Dana Saleh Omar, Nick Sacks, and Hannah Shankman.

THE BAND'S VISIT world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2016, and opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore theatre in November 2017. It went on to play 589 regular performance and 36 previews, breaking the all-time box office record at Broadway's Barrymore Theatre twice and winning 10 Tony Awards before closing in April 2019. The production was featured in over 20 "Best Of The Year" lists including The New York Times, Time Magazine and Entertainment Weekly. The First National Tour launched in June 2019 and played 17 cities before the touring entertainment industry was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award-winner Itamar Moses, THE BAND'S VISIT won "Best Musical" awards from the Tony Awards, Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer.

The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Tony Award-winner Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award-winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator) and Adrian Ries (Music Director).

THE BAND'S VISIT is produced on tour by Orin Wolf, StylesFour Productions, Evamere Entertainment, Atlantic Theater Company, David F. Schwartz, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo, Grove•REG, Lassen Blume Baldwin, Thomas Steven Perakos, Marc Platt, The Shubert Organization, The Baruch/Routh/Frankel/Viertel Group, Robert Cole, DeRoy-Carr-Klausner, Federman-Moellenberg, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Furman, FVSL Theatricals, Hendel-Karmazin, HoriPro Inc., IPN, JAM Theatricals, The John Gore Organization, Koenigsberg-Krauss, David Mirvish, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Once Upon A Time Productions, Susan Rose and Paul Shiverick. The Executive Producers for THE BAND'S VISIT are Allan Williams and Charlie Stone.

THE BAND'S VISIT original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of "Answer Me" on NBC's "Today".