Carolina Youth Theatre Will Return To The Stage This Summer With CLUE

Carolina Youth Theatre will present "Clue," its first live, in-person stage production since February 2020. This fast-paced and crowd-pleasing farce will be the 25th show since Carolina Youth Theatre's founding in 2007.

Based on the 1985 film inspired by the board game, "Clue" begins at a remote mansion, where six guests gather for a dinner party with blackmail on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Wadsworth (the butler) leads Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard in the race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

This comedy-meets-murder mystery will keep audiences guessing until the end. "Clue" is rated PG for content and adult humor.

Showtimes: July 23 and 24 @ 7 p.m.; July 25 @ 2 p.m.

Prices: $15 for adults; $8 for students 18 and under (excluding taxes and fees).

All seating is reserved. To purchase tickets, visit the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.

Box office location: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh, NC 27601. Box office hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Website: www.carolinayouththeatre.com