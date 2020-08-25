Prague's National Theatre Has Lost an Estimated 121.3 Million Crowns So Far This Year

The theatre will lose an estimated total of 250 million before the year is out

Prague's National Theatre has lost an estimated 121.3 million crowns due to the health crisis, and will lose an estimated total of 250 million before the year is out, Expats.cz reports.

The loss may be reduced to 180 million this year thanks to savings, according to ND Director Jan Burian.

The ND plans to return money to those who bought tickets for all cancelled performances, approximately 73,630 out of the 80,910 tickets sold.

The theatre was able to pay its staff thanks to a subsidy of 117.6 million crowns from the Culture Ministry in July.

"This is a struggle for theater... It is about how much love there is for theater and how many spectators cannot get along without theater in the country," said Culture Minister Lubomír Zaorálek.

The ND did not reopen for the public when performances for up to 500 people were allowed again. Instead, the theatre will be filled to capacity beginning next season.

Read more on Expats.cz.

Shows View More Prague Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You