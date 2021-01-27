Narodni Divadlo Presents WE'RE FINE by Paul Rudnick

Narodni Divadlo will present We're Fine by Paul Rudnick, stories of men and women who love.

Helen the Jew has three children - a lesbian, a transsexual and a sadomasochist. Gay TV entertainer Charles and his assistant Shane appear on the TV show "Gay Over". After the death of her son - a homosexual who died of AIDS - Barbara clings to handicrafts in a manic manner ... Turning apparent stereotypes has a surprising effect.

The production is directed by Braňo Holiček.

Performances run January 27-February 1.

Learn more and book at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/cs/predstaveni/jsme-v-pohode-cinohra-1520271.