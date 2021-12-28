Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEW CENTURY is Now Running at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through 8 January 2022.

Dec. 28, 2021  
New Century is now playing at The National Theatre in Prague. Performances run through 8 January 2022.

Turning round of the seeming stereotypes results in a surprising effect, by means of which the author not only mocks homophobia, but ridicules the contemporary vague sexual identity and the perverse pleasure found (by some women) in "creating from anything", a permanent home recycling.

What actually is and what is not normal? And are we entitled to judge at all? Are we not just victims of our own prejudice?

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/jsme-v-pohode-cinohra-1520271?t=2021-12-28-20-00.


