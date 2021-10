Jaroslav Šimíček Quartet Will Perform at AghaRTA Jazz Centre Next Month

Live jazz evening with modern jazz compositions: tenor sax or soprano sax, piano, drums, double bass.

Bassist and composer Jaroslav Šimíček put together a quartet of distinctive musicians for his modern jazz compositions.

Jaroslav Šimíček Quartet:

Jaroslav Šimíček - double bass

Osian Roberts - tenor sax

Vítek Pospíšil - piano

Dušan Černák - drums

The performance is set for November 1, 2021. Learn more at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/jaroslav-simicek-quartet-modern-jazz/2021-11-01-21-00/.