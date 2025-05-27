HEMLINES Comes to Prague Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dive into the daring world of Hemlines, an electrifying, laugh-out-loud production storming into A Studio Rubín for its European premiere at this year's Prague Fringe Festival.

Created by the award-winning team at Moon Bureau, Hemlines is a high-octane fusion of physical comedy, maypoling, jigging, and song, delivering a bold, fast-paced celebration of sisterhood, women's labour, and empowerment. With wit as sharp as its footwork, Hemlines stitches together the absurd and the intimate in a riotous 45-minute ride.

Directed and composed by Amelia Gilday, and devised and performed by the magnetic trio Madison Chippendale, Lana Filies, and Alicia Badger, the show dances on the razor's edge between the silly and the serious. At its heart, it's a story about breaking cycles; those sewn into the fabric of family, femininity, and identity.

"The show, at its core, is about the fear of the unknown-what happens when we break a cycle or a pattern, and why are we so afraid to do so?" says co-creator and performer Lana Filies. "But it's also about the undeniable love of women's friendship and, weirdly, a lot about Irish dancing... enjoy that roller coaster."

Developed at Shopfront Arts and hailed for its whip-smart humour and vivid storytelling at Adelaide Fringe, Sydney Fringe, and KXT on Broadway's Summer Festival, Hemlines is a must-see theatrical gem. Expect big laughs, big feelings, and even bigger footwork.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds