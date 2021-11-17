Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FAUST Begins This Week at National Theatre in Prague

Performances are November 18-20, 2021.

Nov. 17, 2021  
Faust begins performances at The Estates Theatre this week.

A play as the uppermost challenge placed before us by Goethe, as well as the dramatic tradition spanning centuries and including numerous adaptations of the myth about trespassing human limits. We raise the question of what makes Faust our contemporary, what temptations he would have to face today. And how much of the classical opus can actually be transferred to the stage at the beginning of the 21st century.

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/faust-cinohra-1520269?t=2021-11-18-19-00.


