VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 5 of DANCING IN WAR TIME

Hear from Elizabeth Auclair, responsible for the reassembly of Chronicle.

Mar. 27, 2021  

Companhia Nacional de Bailado has released episode 5 of Dancing in War Time.

"My perpetual life has always been that Martha Graham wasn't particularly interested in creating political dance (...) you can identify political messages in it, but the dance, most of the time, if not always (...) was about the human condition, in a more intimate way," said Elizabeth Auclair, responsible for the reassembly of Chronicle.

Another Dance is a CNB digital collection that brings together different series since 2018 with testimony about creators, dancers and works that enter or form part of CNB's repertoire.

Check out the episode below!


