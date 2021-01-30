VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Installs Linoleum in Dancers' Homes

While the company's dancers are preparing to return to live performances, Companhia Nacional de Bailado has made it easier for them to return to work until they get back on stage.

Using linoleum, CNB has allowed its dancers to continue practicing and home schooling safely. Linoleum is an antiderrapant coating used on stage, in studios and now at dancers' home.

A new video shows the linoleum being installed. The video features dancers Maria Barroso, Leonor de Jesus, Carlos Pinillos, Filipa de Castro, Dylan Waddell and Raquel Fidalgo.

Check it out below!