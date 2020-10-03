National Theatre of São Carlos Presents LA WALLY

Performances take place October 14th and 16th, 2020 at 20h and October 18th, 2020 at 16h.

São Carlos National Theater presents La Wally. Performances take place October 14th and 16th, 2020 at 20h and October 18th, 2020 at 16h.

La Wally features music by Alfredo Catalani and a libreto by Luigi Illica.

The opera La Wally by Alfredo Catalani, premiered at La Scala in Milan in 1892, is the only title by this verista composer who has not been forgotten.

La Wally survived mainly due to the inspirational aria " Ebben? Ne andrò lontana ", which is a workhorse for any soprano and which gained worldwide exposure for appearing in the film Diva by Jean-Jacques Beineix sung by Wilhelmina Fernandez.

The libretto is based on a text by Wilhelmine von Hillern that tells a story from the Tyrolean Alps.

The opera first appeared on the scene in São Carlos in 1910 and, after that date, it would only be sung here in April 1956, starring Maria Caniglia.

Now he returns 64 years in a concert version, under the direction of Antonio Pirolli, who returns to São Carlos, now as Principal Guest Conductor of the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra. The young Russian Zarina Abaeva leads an international cast that invites us to discover this rarity.

